MIRACLE: Video shows man emerge unscathed from near-death accident

MUZAFFARGARH: In what succeeds as a miracle unarguably, a man has been filmed to come out unscathed from a trailer accident which could potentially have been fatal for him, ARY News reported Tuesday.

According to the reports and a video that emerged from the scene site, a man driving a motorcycle fell after he collided with an oncoming motorcyclist and rolled over to land under a truck whose tyre almost ran over him.

The video shows that soon as the man fell under the truck he was trampled by its tyre but the timely break by the driver saved him from the untimely tragedy.

As soon as the man is run under the trailer truck’s tyre, he screams and people rush towards him to pull him out and then the driver shifts the car in reverse mode and backtracks a little.

The man jumps up as he’s freed from the giant tyre as if nothing happened and conceded no notable injury, thankfully.

