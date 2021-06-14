Man accidentally shot son while holstering gun in road rage incident

A Texas man has accidentally shot his nine-year-old son putting his gun away over fears of a road rage incident in Houston.

Police said that the man would not be charged for injuring his minor son following the accidental shooting.

According to Dailymail UK, the boy and his father, who have not been named, were driving in Houston’s Fifth Ward neighbourhood on Friday night when the man believed that they were being followed by another vehicle and brandished his firearm.

The two made it to their home on the 4500 block of Hershe Street near Lyons Avenue without incident.

But the gun accidentally discharged when the father tried to holster his weapon and his son was struck in the chest, police said.

The minor boy was immediately transported to the nearest fire station by his father and from there he was taken to a local hospital.

The father immediately transported his son to the nearest fire station and from there the 9-year-old was taken to a local hospital, ABC13 reported. The boy is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive as he recovers in Texas Children’s Hospital.

Police told ABC 13 that they believe the shooting was accidental and the father, who is cooperating with investigators, is not expected to face criminal charges. They did not comment further on whether the road rage incident said to have prompted the dad to unholster his gun actually happened.

