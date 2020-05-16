Nine-year-old accidentally kills brother in Lahore

LAHORE: A nine-year-old child accidentally killed his 11-year-old brother after shooting him with a gun which he found in his house in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the nine-year-old child, Rehan was playing with his elder brother Haider when he picked up their uncle’s pistol lying in the room.

Haider was trying to snatch the pistol from his younger brother when the weapon accidentally went off and a bullet hit Haider, killing him on the spot. Rehan’s finger was also injured in the incident.

Haider’s family refused to get his postmortem conducted, sources said and added that they also denied to register a case in this regard in the concerned police station.

Last year on March 25, a seven-year-old boy had accidentally shot dead his mother in Faisalabad. According to the police, the minor was playing with his father’s pistol mistaking it for a toy when the bullet was fired upon his mother in the house situated in Liaquatabad.

The mother was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition, but she had succumbed to her bullet wounds on the way. Meanwhile, the police had arrested the husband of the deceased woman for further investigation into the matter.

