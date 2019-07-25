Accountability being carried out for first time in country, says Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai says all the people who looted taxpayers’ money are being held to account in the country for the first time.

Speaking to the media, he said the country’s laws are equal for all.

In reference to special facilities being provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail, the minister said if the people who looted the country’s exchequer are treated like other prisoners, they will return the looted wealth.

Slamming the opposition parties observing black day on the first anniversary of 2018 general elections, he said they failed to gather even 2,000 people in Peshawar.

Addressing a crowd of charged workers who thronged Islamabad airport to receive him upon return from the US early Thursday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his resolve to bring the looters and plunderers of the national wealth to justice.

He said he did not bow to anyone and will not let his people bow down before anyone.

“I will never disappoint the nation”, he added.

He said Pakistan came into being on 27th of Ramazan and it is the sole country which was established in the name of Islam.

Imran Khan said the day is not far when the world will respect the green passport and Pakistan will emerge as a great country of the world.

Comments

comments