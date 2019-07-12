Accountability Case: Agha Siraj, others provided copies of reference

KARACHI: In a key development in the case against Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the copies of the NAB reference were provided to him and other accused, ARY News reported on Friday.

Charges will be framed against the accused in the next hearing of the case on July 26.

Agha Siraj and other accused were produced at an accountability court in Karachi for the hearing today.

The court adjourned the case until the next hearing on July 26.

Talking to media before hearing of the reference, Agha Siraj Durrani urged for the inquiry of recent train accident and action against those responsible for the negligence.

He also asked the railways’ minister to explain the reason behind frequent train accidents during his tenure.

On a question about the by-election in Ghotki, Speaker said that the People’s Party will win the election.

A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday denied a plea of Durrani seeking suspension of NAB reference proceedings against him.

The NAB has filed a reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and others.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

