Accountability process to continue, blackmailing not to be tolerated: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government will not bow down to any blackmailing and added that across-the-board accountability process will continue in the country at all costs, ARY News reported.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that there will be no compromise on accountability.

Those who were creating hurdles in the process of accountability will face disappointment, PM Imran added. He maintained the government was striving hard for economic stability, growth and prosperity in the county.

Current political situation, economic reforms, situation in occupied Kashmir and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Awan lauded the historic struggle of PM Imran against mafias ruling in the country for last 50 years. He said that for the first time PTI-led government was steering the economy in the right direction.

Awan termed the transparent and across the board accountability a great achievement of the incumbent government.

Read More: JUI-F chief announces date of ‘Azadi March’

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” Fazal-ur-Rehman had claimed, adding that there will be no change in the date of the march.

