KARACHI: An accountability court on Monday deferred indictment of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

Agha Siraj Durrani along with co-accused appeared before the court for the hearing, while three nominated accused including a Shamshad Khatton failed to show up before the court.

The accused stated that due to coronavirus outbreak, they were unable to reach the court and sought exemption from the court appearance.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 11.

Case against Durrani

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

