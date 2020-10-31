LAHORE: An accountability court approved plea bargain petition of a fraud accused Asad Manzoor Wattoo, and issued orders for his release, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Manzoor Wattoo, who was accused of fraud with public at large, had filed a petition in the accountability court of Judge Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed seeking his release on plea bargain.

A plea bargain amounting 133.7 million rupees has been finalized with the NAB, accused told the court.

The court approved the petition and ordered release of accused Asad Manzoor Wattoo.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the accused has paid entire amount of the plea bargain deal to the NAB authorities.

The accused was charged of cheating the public several millions of rupees in a housing society fraud, NAB prosecutor added.

