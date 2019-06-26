ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court today (Wednesday) issued references against the former Administrator Karachi, Hussain Syed and former metropolitan commissioner Matanat Ali Khan along with others in the Fake Bank Accounts case, ARY News reported.

Eight out of the nine accused in the high profile case were produced in front of the Accountability court.

Justice Muhammad Bashir who is presiding over the proceedings inquired about former President Asif Ali Zardari’s friend Younus Kidwai and asked for updates regarding investigations against him.

The Officer Incharge of Investigations upon the inquiry answered that he would compile a report on Kidwai and submit in front of the court on the next hearing.

Read More: Accountability Court hears assets reference against Agha Siraj Durrani

The court then informed the accused that they would be handed their copies of corruption references during the next hearing, as well.

The reference includes Younus Kidwai along with 9 others who have been allegedly been involved with fraudulent and corrupt practices.

The reference details the involvement of those accused in matters pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Sindh, underscoring the illegal allotment of land designated for welfare and social work based initiatives.

The reference claims that the accused brought harm to the national exchequer with the illegal land allotments which was carried out through interconnected channels among those named.

The Accountability Court has postponed the hearing upon the reference till July 15.

Comments

comments