Accountability court reserves verdict on NAB references against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday reserved a verdict in graft references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

According to details, accountability court Judge Arshad Malik reserved a verdict in the case as the hearing of remaining references, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills, was concluded today.

The court is due to announce the verdict on December 24, Monday.

As the last hearing went underway, Judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz’s request for more time in the case, as NAB had reservations that granting additional time could delay the cases.

In the light of Panama case verdict, the Supreme Court directed the NAB to file corruption reference against the Sharif family. The anti-graft watchdog then filed three references – Avenfield properties, Flagship investments and Al-Azizia Steel Steel Mills – against Nawaz and his family.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were only accused in the Avenfield reference.

Previously, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Safdar, were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case on July 6. Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison, while Maryam and her husband were imprisoned for seven years and one year respectively.

Since the proceeding began against the Sharif family last year, Hasan and Hussain fled abroad and were later declared proclaimed offender by the court.

