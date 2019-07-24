Park Lane Reference: Accountability court summons Asif Zardari, 17 others on Aug 19

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability court issued notices to former president Asif Ali Zardari and 17 others to appear before anti-graft watchdog court on August 19 in Park Lane Reference Case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir has issued notices to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and 17 others accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed Park Lane properties reference against the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The misery of incarcerated former president is increasing, as the accountability bureau has filed another reference against him in the accountability court.

Seventeen other accused have been named in the reference along with Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier this month, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal accorded approval for filing of reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane Properties case.

During the executive board meeting of the bureau, the NAB chief had consented to file the reference, against the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman, which incurred the loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

According to details, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly for running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank. It has also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.

It may be noted that the PPP leader is already in the custody of the NAB in the Park Lane case.

Comments

comments