Accountability drive will reach logical conclusion, avows Fawad

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said it has been four month since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power but so far no scandal involving any of its ministers has come to light.

Addressing an event here, he said no one had ever imagined such a change under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Even the national kitty is worried that it has been six months no one has come to loot it,” he said in a lighter vein.

Blasting political opponents, the minister said two mafias had controlled the country. “Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family had set up companies to elicit commission,” he alleged.

“Zardari and the PML-N are going to launch a new movement. They say that they earned billions of rupees but Imran Khan is now taking back their money. They ask people to come out on streets to save this money.”

“Accountability will reach its logical conclusion due to which their shrieks are reaching the sky,” he said.

Fawad said billions of rupees were siphoned off abroad in the name of Al-Azizia and Hill Metals, adding that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s sons – Hassan and Hussain Nawaz – amassed billions of rupees worth of properties abroad.

He reiterated the PTI government’s pre-election promise to give 10 million jobs and built 5 million houses in Pakistan.

