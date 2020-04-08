ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the premier has set a new example of self accountability in the country in the wake of the FIA probe on wheat, sugar and rice, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the opposition rather than nitpicking and critiquing the report whilst politicising it should praise the efforts and actions taken by the government after the emergence of the report.

She also said that the opposition would also have to deal with strict accountability and no one would be spared from its wrath.

SAPM Awan added that the opposition’s history is littered with conflicts of interest, the nation can never forget or forego the times when a son gave subsidies to his father, nephew rewarding his uncle and the former President of this country was subsidising things for Anwar Majeed.

Awan said that accountability institutes were at the mercy of these bigwigs when they ruled the country and lacked independence, she also claimed that the appointments were also made for those that were supposed to hold them accountable by the previous governments.

Yesterday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister will take action against those behind the recent sugar and wheat crises in the country on the basis of a final inquiry report on April 25.

Briefing the media on today’s meeting of the federal cabinet, she said the government would bring in reforms to ward off such artificial crises in future. She added the inquiry report on the sugar crisis raised many a question on the sugar policy.

