Is accountability for politicians only? asks Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for across-the-board accountability, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that it seems that only politicians are made accountable in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that a disputed arises when a judge comes under allegations.

He maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government wanted to introduce an impartial, transparent and across- the-board accountability system in the country.

Earlier on June 19, the Supreme Court (SC) had dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas.

Read More: SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

The apex court had also withdrawn the show cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa in July 2019 over writing letters to the president. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the 10-judge bench, announced had the verdict.

An 11-page short order had also been released by the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

