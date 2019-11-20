Accu-Chek ‘Healthy Me’ Poster Competition led by Roche Pakistan

As a part of World Diabetes Day, Roche Pakistan, one of the pioneers in Diabetes Care, took an initiative to create awareness about the importance of diabetes management in children and their families. A first-of-its-kind, free, interactive platform working for the youth of Pakistan by educating them about healthy lifestyles.

The main objective was to create brand and diabetes awareness among children – help students in understanding the symptoms and complications of diabetes. Diet plans were shared to inculcate the habits of healthy eating from an early age to avoid obesity leading to diabetes.

A poster competition ‘Healthy Me’ was conducted to instill a sense of better living amongst children to ensure a healthy future. Children expressed their understanding of this year’s World Diabetes Day theme; Family and Diabetes. This activity further enabled the children to learn more about the symptoms of diabetes and how Accu-Chek can help to monitor blood sugar levels.

The poster competition was judged by Mr. Wasim Akram, an inspiration for many people who want to be active and fit. This strengthened the theme of the competition and Roche received hundreds of entries from schools all across Pakistan showing that so many families have been educated about the prevalence of diabetes.

Roche Diabetes Care has been a pioneer in providing innovation in diabetes technology and services for more than 40 years, helping people with diabetes to live their lives as active and unrestricted as possible. Being a global leader in diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 150 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk, caregivers and healthcare providers to optimally manage the condition – and more importantly, achieve more time in the target range so they can experience true relief.

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims for improving patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials, and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognized as the Group Leader in sustainability.

