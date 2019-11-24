Another accused ready to turn approver in Sindh Roshan programme

ISLAMABAD: An another accused in Sindh Roshan programme on Sunday sought permission to become an approver in the case related to the fake bank accounts.

In what can be termed as a major success of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an accused named Abdul Sattar in alleged financial embezzlement in Sindh Roshan programme, has sought bureau’s approval to become an approver.

It is being mentioned here that, two accuse Abdul Shakoor and Nadeem Younis have already become approvers in the case and have agreed to return rs. 298mn.

They had also reportedly confessed of doing financial irregularities over the behest of Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon.

A suspect in an alleged financial misappropriation in Roshan Sindh programme, Abdul Sattar, has sought permission to become an approver in the case related to the fake bank accounts.

Sattar was presented before the accountability court’s judge Azam Khan for the hearing of a case related to the corruption in Sindh Roshan project.

Read more: SHC seeks NAB’s reply on transfer of ‘Roshan Sindh’ project case

NAB’s investigation officer apprised the court that the co-accused had submitted a request to become an approver in the case and the application had been forwarded to the chairman as well.

The investigation officer had sought two days from the court for the continuation of the proceedings in the fake bank accounts case which was later accepted by the accountability court.

NAB is holding inquiry into complaints of large-scale corruption in Sindh Roshan project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Comments

comments