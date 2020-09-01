Doctor granted bail in Dr Maha suicide case after declared not guilty

KARACHI: A session court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the accused, Dr Irfan, in the alleged suicide case of Dr Maha Ali Shah, against a surety bond of Rs500,000, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the accused, Dr Irfan, filed a plea before the court to remove his name from the case, claiming that the case carries sections against poisoning a person, however, the evidence has pointed against it during the probe.

The appeal said that Dr Maha visited Dr Irfan on the day of her alleged suicide, however, she was not able to meet him even after sitting for four hours in his clinic.

Even the complainant has not submitted any evidence in the case, it read.

The court admitted the plea and granted bail to the accused against a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

It remarked that the complainant’s statements were unsatisfactory and they along with the investigating officer failed to prove Dr Irfan’s involvement in the matter.

The accusations against Dr Irfan are hence not proved, the court remarked and directed the police to remove the name of the accused from the case.

The court also directed the police to submit a challan into the case after finalizing the investigation into the alleged suicide case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Maha’s suicide took a new twist after police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s father against three people on charges under abuse, blackmailing and forcing her to shoot herself on August 26.

According to the FIR registered at Gizri police station against three accused, the victim told her sister that she was abused by a friend, Junaid, and Dr Irfan after intoxicating her continuously.

When she discussed the issue with Waqas Hasan Rizvi and Dr Irfan Qureshi, they also blackmailed her, the FIR read further adding that Dr Irfan also harassed Dr Maha after intoxicating her.

Junaid, Waqas and Dr Irfan also threatened to defame her which led her to shoot herself in the head, the report said.

