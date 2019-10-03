Accused sent to jail on judicial remand over gang-raping woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A local court of Karachi on Thursday sent accused arrested over charges of the alleged gang rape of a woman in Shadman town of the metropolis, to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused were presented in the court room one by one infront of the complainant woman for an identification parade.

The woman identified two accused in the parade before the judicial magistrate.

The court while ordering to present the medical report of the woman before the court, sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Last week, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men after forcedly entering into her house in North Karachi area of the metropolis.

While taking action over the complaint, all six men nominated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) were nabbed by the police personnel. The arrested persons include Danish, Sarfaraz, Razzak, Naeem and Kamran.

Read more: Three boys arrested for attempted gang rape of minor in Karachi

During the initial investigation, two among the detainees belong to the police department as Sarfaraz is deployed at zonal intelligence branch of West Zone, whereas, Danish worked as driver in Superintendent Police (SP) office in Gujrat.

The accused persons had confessed their crime, claimed officials.

Comments

comments