KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused wanted for killing a retired police officer in Baldia Town area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The sub inspector Muhammad Siddique was shot dead in April 2019 while two others including his brother sustained bullet wounds during a robbery bid at his restaurant in Baldia Town Karachi.

Divulging details of the arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Fida Hussain Janwari said that they have arrested Arshad Waleed, a co-accused in the murder of the former policeman.

He said that the arrested accused was also wanted for killing another citizen in Ittehad Town area in the district.

The police earlier also arrested the accomplice of Arshad identified as Hazratullah, who also confessed to the crime.

The accused is shifted to the police station and would undergo further probe for his other criminal activities.

On November 28, police claimed to have arrested a second accused in the killing of a minor girl during a mugging attempt in Surjani area of the city.

On November 19, a four-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

The police on November 27, announced to arrest the first accused from a private hospital in New Karachi area of the city. “Doctors at the hospital informed police of presence of an injured person,” the police said a raid was carried out to arrest him from there.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam Rao announced that both the accused involved in killing four-year-old Sidra during a snatching attempt in Surjani area were now under arrest.

He said that the accused were identified as Ali Nawaz and Ali Akber and the police have also recovered weapons and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

