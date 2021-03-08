‘Catch me if you can’, accused taunts police on Facebook

A wanted man,20, took to Facebook to taunt the police, saying “Catch me if you can” in the United Kingdom (UK).

Replying to a Facebook post by the police asking people for help in locating the accused, a resident of Enfield in UK’s Bedfordshire, Jordan Carr challenged the police to arrest him if it can.

The post read, “Carr has links to the Bedford area. He is described as approximately six-foot-tall, of medium build with short afro hair. He has the word ‘Mum’ tattooed on his hand and a small scar in the middle of his right hand.”

Detective Constable David Gordon said, “We are asking for the public’s help in locating Carr, as we would like to speak to him in connection with an incident in Kempston. If anyone knows of his whereabouts and is assisting him in any way, you may be at risk of committing a criminal offence.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire police told mylondon on 3 March, “Jordan Carr is still wanted in connection with an incident we are investigating, and our officers are currently following several lines of enquiry.”

People are told not to approach if they spot him and to instead call the authorities immediately.

Comments

comments