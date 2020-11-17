Web Analytics
Ace Karachi Kings players challenge each other to win a coveted title

Daaghon ka Champion

Players have arrived in the field for the grand finale of the fifth installment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but there is another contest going on amid the Karachi Kings’ players.

Before today’s fixture, three top players; Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Iftikhar Ahmed have taken to social media to talk about who will be the Daaghon ka Champion?

These prominent Karachi Kings players took to their social media platforms challenging each other as they eye the Surf Excel Daaghon ka Champion title.

Surf Excel will be awarding a special title of Daaghon ka Champion to that one Karachi Kings player who ends up staining his shirt the most in the quest to perform in the final match.

So, “agar champion bannay main Daagh lag jaen, tow Daaghon ka Champion tow Surf Excel hai!”

Who do you think will become the ultimate Daaghon ka champion? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

