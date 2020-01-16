ACE team raids SBCA office, seizes record

KARACHI: A team of anti-corruption police raided the office of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in Karachi and seized important documents and files on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an ACE team headed by Assistant Director Tariq Bugti arrived at the office of SBCA and sought record pertinent to a mega corruption case.

But the officials of the SBCA used delaying tactics while providing the record and created obstacles into the investigations.

After taking the record into custody, the ACE team left the office. During the raid, the ACE team also questioned few officers of SBA.

Meanwhile, ACE officials said that action will be taken against the SBCA officials who were involved in creating hurdles in handing over the record.

Last year on October 25, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) had arrested at least three officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the charges of illegal allotment of wedding halls in Karachi.

According to the details, a team of anti-corruption establishment had conducted raid at SBCA head office and had taken the three officers, Assistant Director Rehan, building inspectors Asif and Zulfiqar into custody.

During the raid, the ACE team had also questioned few officers of SBA Gulshan Town section for over two hours and seized important documents and files.

