Multi-national air exercise ACES Meet 2021-1 begins in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” has started on Monday at an Operational Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, ARY News reported citing PAF press statement.

“Pakistan Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Force, and United States Air Force are actively participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordanian air forces are invited as observers,” said the press release earlier today.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of PAF Air Vice-Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants he said, “International exercises are new neither for the participants nor for the Airpower Center of Excellence.”

He added that however, this particular cycle of ACES Meet is unique because participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains.

“Therefore, this platform must be fully utilized to share the invaluable experiences for mutual benefits. ”

Defence Attaches of Jordan & Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Air Attaché of United States of America also attended the ceremony.

