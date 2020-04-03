Minister vows action against private schools failing to pay salaries to teachers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said action will be taken against any private school in Islamabad that does not pay salary regularly to its teachers.

He in a tweet said similar advice will be given to all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“No dereliction in this regard will be tolerated,” he warned.

Earlier, on March 30, the Sindh government had directed institutions across the province to pay full salaries to its teachers on time.

In a notification, Director General Private Institution Dr Mansoob Siddiqui directed schools to issue monthly fee challans instead of the usual bi-monthly or quarterly challans to the parents. He stated that those educational institutions found violating the law will face strict action from the authorities.

The director general private institutions warned education institution against firing any of its staff.

