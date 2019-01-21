PM Khan promises ‘swift action’ in light of Sahiwal JIT report

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his resolve for awarding an exemplary punishment to guilty of the Sahiwal incident, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Action will be taken in the light of the Joint Investigation Report (JIT),” he said while talking to journalists in Doha after reaching there, on a two days official visit.

Prime minister said reforms will be made in the system to avoid any such incident in the future and added justice will be delivered to the grieved families.

In a tweet, earlier this morning, the incumbent premier said the grief and anger of the people of Pakistan over the Sahiwal incident was understandable & justified.

The names of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, involved in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal, have been revealed, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources privy to the development, the CTD team was led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Safdar Hussain, whereas Ahsan, Muhammad Ramzan, Saifullah and Hasnain Akbar were also present in the team.

The personnel opened shots at the vehicle from front and both sides, in which the family was travelling in, resulting in the deaths of four, including a minor.

