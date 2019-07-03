Web Analytics
‘Action time starts now’: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says the government has launched action against the people owning benami properties.

“Action time starts now, Govt did all it can to bring these guys in line seems they thought it [wi]ll be business as usual, met PM in the morning and its very clear that he means business. Extremely satisfying that unlike others PM @ImranKhanPTI is following on his promises,” he tweeted.

His tweet came in the wake of the seizure of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami property which he had registered in the name of his servants, making him the first person to have his undeclared assets confiscated.

Tanvir’s benami property has been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

His servants Abdul Aziz, Azhar Ali, Mubin Maroof, Sahajahan Begum and Raja Shakoor have been sent legal notices by FBR informing them about the development and the consequences.

