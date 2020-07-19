Only 334 active coronavirus cases in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: As many as 41 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan region of the country in past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to the health department of the autonomous region, the fresh cases have raised the overall tally of the affected patients to 1,849. Two patients died of the coronavirus in the area within the last 24 hours, raising the fatalities to 43.

However, the Gilgit Baltistan region has only 334 active cases as it also saw 12 patients recovering from the infection on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

A total of 22,559 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, which detected 1,579 positive cases. Thus far, 204,276 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,652 are undergoing treatment, of whom 298 are on struggling for their lives on vents.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

