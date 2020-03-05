CHAMAN: All activities at the Chaman border with Afghanistan and Taftan border with Iran remained closed today (Thursday) to avoid the spreading of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pak-Afghan Transits Trade, NATO supplies and bilateral trade between both the countries remain suspended and only pilgrims have been allowed to cross the border

However, people who are coming from Iran are being kept in quarantine for proper medical checkup, while doctors are conducting screening of the passengers after the passage of every 48 hours.

Pilgrims making their way back to Pakistan after visiting holy sites in Iran are being provided food and sanitation facilities at the border till the process of screening remains underway.

Pakistan on Sunday announced the closure of Chaman border with Afghanistan for one-week amid the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country. The interior ministry in its notification said the Chaman and Taftan border will remain close for one week.

Afghanistan announced its first virus infection on last Monday involving a patient who had recently been in Iran where millions of Afghans live.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Iran agreed on joint efforts to cope with the threat of novel coronavirus,

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif.

Expressing his deep sorrow and grief over causalities from novel coronavirus in Iran, FM offered Tehran full support to cope with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for highlighting the plight of oppressed Kashmiris.

