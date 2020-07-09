Actor and model Saim Ali ties the knot

Actor and model Saim Ali is the latest celebrity to tie the knot during the coronavirus lockdown.

He got married in a simple nikkah ceremony in Islamabad. Turning to Instagram, he shared a loved-up photo of him holding his wife’s hand.

“Challo ao ek naye zindagi shoro kare” Alhamdulillah Ma Sha Allah got Nikkaofied,” he captioned the photo.

Ali also shared some other stunning photos from his big day.

The actor thanked fans as well. “Thank you everyone for giving me so much love and prayers. I am grateful to my family, friends and fans.”

He is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama Jhooti. He has also appeared in romantic comedy series Barfi Laddu and drama serial Pakeeza Phupho.

