Actor Hamza Firdous welcomes baby girl

Hamza Firdous, baby girl

Pakistani actor and son of veteran actor Firdous Jamal, Hamza Firdous has just become a dad.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl. Sharing an adorable photo in which he can be seen holding the new born’s hands, Hamza wrote “Almighty blessed us with a baby girl.”

The actor revealed that he has named his daughter Ariyana Marjan Firdous.

Fans and celebs felicitated him on the new addition to his family.

Hamza announced in October 2019 that he will not longer be working in Pakistan but will continue to work internationally.

He had also revealed that he’s signed an Irish project.

