Actor Noman Ijaz welcomes New Year 2020 in style

It’s officially 2020 as the world welcomes New Year in style with fireworks, light shows and celebrations. Samoa and Christmas Island in Kiribati became the first places in the world to enter 2020.

Our local stars are also ringing in the New Year with inspirational words, reflective posts and highlight reels. Actor Noman Ijaz danced his way into 2020.

He took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen shaking his leg on Indian song Aankh Marey along with his sons.

Noman captioned the post “Having a New Year party with the boys.”

In another Instagram post, he wished his fans a happy new year and hoped it will bring peace and happiness in their lives.

On the work front, the Mere Humnawa actor will be next seen in a web series which also stars Saba Qamar.

Comments

comments