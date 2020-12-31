Actor Srha Asghar ties the knot, posts pictures from the event
Closing out the list of celebs who decided to take the big leap and got married in 2020 is actor Srha Asghar, who ended the year with a bang by tying the knot!
Taking to Instagram, Asghar shared pictures and videos from the small, intimate events leading up to the nikkah. She then shared a photo with her husband on Wednesday, aptly quoting the Holy Quran in the caption with, “And we created you in pairs (78:8).”
View this post on Instagram
She also added a big albeit short promise with the picture: “From today till infinity.”
Her husband, Umer ‘Lala’ Murtaza also shared pictures with his newly-wed wife on his own Instagram page, clearly ecstatic after having to apparently wait to get married to his lady-love. “Finally!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Srha Asghar also shared a number of special moments from her mayun and nikkah on her Instagram stories. For her mayun, she chose a simple and classy sea-green ensemble from Pairahan by Halima, and for her nikkah, she kept it classic in a white and gold outfit by Hania Kamran, complimented by a deep-red velvet shawl.
Have a look at her pictures here!