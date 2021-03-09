Veteran actor Zeba Begum hospitalised with cardiac arrest

Web Analytics
Veteran actor Zeba Begum, who is the widow of Lollywood legend Mohammad Ali, has been hospitalized in Lahore following health complications on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Chiragh Jalta Raha actor was rushed to a hospital after her health deteriorated and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Further reports have suggested that she is suffering from cardiac issues and is currently being treated for the same in the ICU. Family members confirmed to a local publication that she is feeling better.

Born Shaheen Bano, the talented yesteryear performer chose Zeba Begum as her professional stage name and was married to Mohammad Ali for 40 years before his death in 2006. She is known for her contribution to the local film industry with films like Taubah, Armaan, Insaan aur Aadmi, and Mohabbat, etc.

