Sarah Khan says she is not getting married anytime soon

Renowned television actress Sarah Khan has cleared the air after rumours were rife that she is all set to tie the knot.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old actor said “Do not believe anything unless I say it myself.”

The Tum Meri Ho actor requested everyone to respect her privacy. “Please respect my privacy and stop spreading false rumours. I ain’t getting married anytime soon,” she added.

There was circulating buzz that the starlet has decided to go for an “arranged marriage”.

Earlier in an appearance on Hur Lamha Purjosh in June, she said marriage is on the cards for her. “I am fond of marriage and having children since a very young age but I don’ t have anyone in mind as of now.”

Khan also said she doesn’t regret talking about her personal life and disclosing certain things about it.

