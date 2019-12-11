Court rejects NAB plea for acquittal of Adam Jokhio on plea bargain

KARACHI: An accountability court on Wednesday rejected a petition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for acquittal of Adam Jokhio, who is accused of defrauding general public, ARY News reported.

The NAB officials produced Adam Jokhio in the court hearing today.

The anti-graft watchdog in its plea in the court while seeking acquittal of the accused had said that Jokhio has made a plea bargain and agreed to hand over plots to aggrieved allottees.

Around 200 people had submitted affidavits in court, who were defrauded by Jokhio in 1992 by taking payments to book plots in residential projects. But he did not hand over the allotted plots.

The court extended judicial remand of Jokhio till December 24.

The court had earlier refused to immediately approve the plea bargain petition submitted by NAB and remarked that Jokhio should give the allotted land to the victims before it issued its decision on the plea bargain petition.

The accountability bureau officials had conducted raids in November at Haji Adam Jokhio’s house and office in Karachi.

The NAB had claimed that the accused was involved in cheating public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees plots.

According to the bureau the suspect launched fake projects, illegally allotting state land by carving out plots.

