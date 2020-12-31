MELBOURNE: Renowned Australian spinner Adam Zampa has been fined and suspended for one match over using obscene language during a loss to the Sydney Thunder.

According to the details, Adam Zampa used obscene language against a batsman of Sydney Thunder at the end of an expensive over during the match on 29th of December and his words were recorded by the microphones placed in the stumps.

In a statement, the Australian Cricket Board (ACB) said that the Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one KFC Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side’s match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29.

“Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a $2500 fine.”

The cricket board further said that as a result of this sanction, Zampa will miss the Melbourne Stars’ next KFC BBL 10 match against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 2 due to suspension.

