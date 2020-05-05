ADB pledges US$305 mn for Pakistan to deal with coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide United States Dollar (USD) 305 million to Pakistan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

This was announced during a concept clearance meeting at the finance ministry today, attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and country director of the ADB.

Under the agreed US$305 million, the ADB would provide $200 million for safeguarding the poor and low segments of the society while the remaining amount would be used for purchasing emergency equipment needed to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government would provide this amount as a special grant to the provinces and territories under its domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan said that the government was eyeing to provide relief to virus-hit masses.

The scheme would be helpful in improving the health stocks in the country along with purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 13, the Asian Development Bank said it will roll out a massive $20 billion package to help developing member nations weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago, which the ADB decided to boost as the scale of the contagion’s impact has mushroomed.

Nearly simultaneous shutdowns across the global economy, with workers ordered to hunker down at home against the virus, have set the stage for a deep recession.

