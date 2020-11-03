ADB, Pakistan sign $2mn deal to combat Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a USD 2 million grant for the “COVID-19 Emergency Response.”

The grant agreement was signed by Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ms. Xiaohong Yang, Country Director, ADB.

The grant proceeds, made available from ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Respond Fund, will be used to build resilience and capacity of front-line health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing;

Personal protective and waste management (biosafety) equipment to front-line health workers.

Testing kits and diagnostic reagents.

Air-purifying respirators.

Laboratory and general medical supplies.

The country director, ADB reaffirmed the Bank’s support for the government’s development vision and people-centric growth policies, especially in light of growing uncertainties in a post COVID-19 scenario.

She also reiterated ADB’s strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding its long-standing partnership with Pakistan.

The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, appreciated ADB for a remarkable role in supporting the Pakistan’s targeted efforts towards mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 by providing an Emergency Assistance Loan of USD 300 million in the first phase, and a grant of USD 2 million for building the capacity and resilience of the health sector in the second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

