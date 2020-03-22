Web Analytics
Additional contingents of Rangers deployed across Sindh ahead of lockdown

KARACHI:  Additional contingents of Sindh Rangers have been deployed in Karachi and interior Sindh hours before the 15-day lockdown will come into effect, ARY News reported. 

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Sunday urged the masses to stay home to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

He advised the people to follow safety instructions issued by the provincial government. The spokesperson maintained that the Rangers were committed to ensure protection of people and their properties.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown from midnight

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government had imposed a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be imposed from midnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced.

People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown,” he had said, adding that only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Murad Ali Shah had said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

