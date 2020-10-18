Adele’s estranged dad calls cops on neighbor for playing his daughter’s songs

Adele’s music has led to an incident involving police officers after her estranger father Mark Evans complained about his neighbor Keeley Fry blasting his famous daughter’s songs.

Mark, 56 – who walked out on his family when the superstar singer was just three, leaving her mother Penny Adkins to raise her single-handedly – is said to have been none too pleased when Adele superfan Keeley Fry started blasting her hits.

Mother-of-one Keeley, 21, told The Sun: ‘I just love singing Adele’s songs. All my friends say I sound just like her. I love playing her songs, too. I do play them loudly but not as bad as he makes out.’

Keeley told the publication that she moved in next door to Mark and his wife two years ago, claiming that they soon started running into problems with one another.

She said: ‘He asked me to not sing so loud or play my music loudly. He said it was affecting his sleep and that it’s very disturbing. I was surprised because I’m such a big Adele fan and most of the time I play her songs and sing along to them. ‘I thought he’d appreciate it, not complain. I think he has an issue with me because I’m such a big Adele fan. I’m nervous to even leave the house just in case he or his wife come up to me. It has been an absolute nightmare.’ A South Wales Police spokesperson said: ‘The local Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware and is arranging to speak to both parties to resolve the matter.’

Comments

comments