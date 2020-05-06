Adele shows off impressive weight loss in latest photo

English singer and songwriter Adele returned to social media with a bang after a hiatus showing off her incredible weight loss.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture to mark her 32nd birthday. Posing in a black dress, the British star surprised fans with her major weight loss transformation. She has lost seven stones.

The Hello hitmaker thanked fans for extending wishes on her birthday: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

She also praised the work of frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels,” she wrote in the caption.

It seems like Adele has taken control of her life and body since splitting from her former husband Simon Konecki in 2019. The couple were married for eight years.

