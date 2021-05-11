Adele suffers shock family tragedy

Adele’s family is going through a tough time as her estranged father Mark Evans has reportedly passed away, reported The Daily Mirror.

Evans, who famously shared a supremely strained relationship with the Hello hitmaker, had left Adele and her mother when she was very young. While Adele herself has not yet issued a statement, the family is “of course very upset by his passing”, reported The Sun.

A source close to the family also said, “He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly, it had been too long.”

According to reports, Evans was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2013, however, his official cause of death is not yet known.

Adele’s disdain for her father was especially evident at the 2017 Grammy Awards where she picked up a Record of the Year award among others. Thanking her manager during the speech, she took an obvious dig at her relationship with her father.

“We’ve been together for ten years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad,” she had said.

