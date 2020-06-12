29 prisoners in Adiala Jail test positive for coronavirus: sources

RAWALPINDI: A doctor and 29 prisoners of Adiala Jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Well placed sources in the Adiala jail have expressed fear of rapid spread of the virus in the jail.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 125,933 with 40,247 patients having cured of the disease and 2,463 virus-related deaths.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 47,382 cases have been detected in Punjab, 46,828 in Sindh, 15,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,673 in Balochistan, 6,699 in Islamabad, 534 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,030 in Gilgit Baltistan,

With record 107 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,463 so far.

A total of 6,397 new cases were detected when 28,247 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 40,247. So far, 809,169 tests have been conducted across the country.

