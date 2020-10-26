Karachi administrator inaugurates CSS Corner in Frere Hall for free counsel to aspirants

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has inaugurated on Monday the CSS Corner in the Frere Hall which is set up to extend free courses and counsel to aspirants of Central Superior Services, or as famously known CSS, ARY News reported.

The students looking forward to taking CSS exams will be entertained in the CSS Corner without being charged against it, the administrator said.

There will be free courses for all the CSS aspirants here and they will be counselled by bureaucrats, diplomats and senior commissioned officials, Shallwani noted while commencing the initiative.

Moreover, the metropolis administrator also announced to provide free course books relevant to CSS studies to its students, administrator Shallwani confirmed.

Earlier last month, It was reported on ARY that Shallwani was publicly censured for what seemed to be an attempt to deface the iconic Frere Hall. The city administrator had okayed renovation work of the heritage site without prior plan or arrangements.

According to the reports, the repair and renovation works have been approved by the Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani without seeking No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Heritage Department which is a prerequisite for such a development.

