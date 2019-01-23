MANAMA: Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on the commander-in-chief of Bahrain defence forces on Wednesday, the spokesperson of Pak Navy reported.

The Naval chief is currently on a official visit of Bahrain.

Following his meeting with the commander-in-chief of Bahrain defence forces, Admiral Abbasi met the commander of combined task force (CTF-150) as well.

The professional matters were discussed during the high-profile meeting, alongside deliberating upon the maritime issues of mutual interest.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Naval Chief reached Manama and was received by the head of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force at their headquarters. The homage was also presented in a traditional way to Admiral Abbasi.

The Navy’s spokesperson informed that the commanders of Bahrain National Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard also called on the chief of Pakistan Navy.

During his visit, the Naval Chief highlighted the role and determination of Pakistan in its war against terror while specifically shedding light on the steps taken by the Navy for the regional maritime security patrol.

Admiral Abbasi also briefed the commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force regarding the multilateral naval exercise – Amn’19 – taking place in Karachi in February 2019.

The commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force also commended the services of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The visit of the Naval chief will strengthen the bilateral ties between the maritime forces of either countries, the Naval spokesperson added.

