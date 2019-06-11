Bollywood playback singer and actor Adnan Sami Khan’s social media account, twitter was hacked by alleged turkish origin hackers who replaced the artists profile picture with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A day after Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked (and recovered), it seems like the same hacking group has now targeted Adnan Sami’s account on the social networking site.

Adnan Sami who is now an Indian national but also lived a major portion of his life in Pakistan has been dubbed ‘Major Adnan Sami’ by the social media circles for his kayfabe “contributions” to the Pakistan cause in India.

As was the case with the Bollywood legend’s account hack, the group changed the pictures, posted tweets and announced themselves to the world using similar symbolism that was observed in the Amitabh hack.

The hackers claimed in a tweet “We would be happy to be visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers. @ImranKhanPTI”.

