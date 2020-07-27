Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to share a throwback photo from his Hollywood debut.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie from the sets of A Mighty Heart.

“Blast from the past! While filming one of the scenes from ‘A Mighty Heart’ with gorgeous Angelina Jolie,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Siddiqui also debunked rumours that he faced discrimination during the shoot of the 2007 film.

He had said that only on the first day of the shoot in Pune, he stayed in a different hotel. But was later moved to the same hotel as other stars.

“From the second day till the shoot was over, I stayed at the Taj where Angelina Jolie and Late Irrfan Khan were also staying.”

A Mighty Heart is a biopic about the abduction of American journalist Daniel Pearl. It is based on the 2003 memoir of the same name by Mariane Pearl.

