Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed’s funny Instagram banter

Veteran Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed engaged in a funny Instagram banter recently.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor dropped a hilarious comment on a video shared by his co-star on social media.

Adnan can be heard saying that he was ready to finish all the feast, including desi parathas, vegetables, daal (pulses) and others in the video.

However, Humayun was quick to respond and said he knows Adnan won’t be able to finish more than two bites of the delicious food before him.

He also challenged his friend to prove him wrong.

The duo shared screen space in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho together.

