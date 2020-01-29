Adnan Siddiqui hails singer Hadia Hashim’s version of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST
Young singer Hadia Hashim is the latest singer to share her version of blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST. And, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui praised her for it.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of her singing the title song which is quite impressive.
He hailed the child artist and wrote “Remember the cute and melodious kid, Hadia Hashmi from Nescafé Basement season 5? As a lot of you shared the OST of Mere Paas Tum Ho, she did too and how beautifully she’s sung it!
“Well done Hadia, more power to you and your voice,” he concluded.
The then eight-year-old debuted with the band Soch (Bol Hu) in 2019 at the music platform. Since then, fans have been in awe of her voice and talent.
Meray Paas Tum Ho, enjoys a massive fan following around the country following its famous dialogues and storyline by playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.