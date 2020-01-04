Adnan Siddiqui shares fan’s rendition of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a fan’s rendition of much-talked about drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST.

From it’s characters to the slaps to it’s OST, the drama has garnered a massive fan following in 4.5 months.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a talented fan singing the drama’s OST which is too good to be true considering he is an amateur singer. The title song is originally sung by legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Recognizing the fan, Sarfaraz Ali’s amazing voice and talent, Adnan shared his number to promote him.

“Thank you everyone for sharing the OST of “Mere Pass tum Ho” My country has extra ordinary talent. MashAllah! Here I present yet another great amateur singer. Thank you Sarfaraz,” he wrote.

Earlier as well, the actor who essays the role of Shehwar in the show, shared different renditions of the title song by fans. He thanked them for all the love they have showered on the drama and it’s cast. From memes to Twitter trends to title song renditions, it’s amazing to see the humongous response from all quarters, he said.

Comments

comments